Paul Hemmer’s letter (Oct. 24, 2020) requires some fact checking.
To set the record straight: First, a New York Post story about a computer hard drive allegedly containing Hunter Biden’s emails is unproven, not “firmly established,” as Hemmer stated. It’s quite possible that Russia used an old Soviet trick of passing bogus information to newspapers that have “high circulation and low standards of investigation,” said Thomas Pit, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced Studies. Time may tell.
Second, Joe Biden earned $15.6 million in 2017 and 2018 (not in one year), and that was from book sales and speaking fees. He also paid substantial federal income taxes, unlike our president.
Third, the Mueller investigation and impeachment hearings proved Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice in 10 instances and illegally, criminally withheld aid to Ukraine (until he was found out) for political gain.
When Trump is caught in a lie — he made 22,247 false or misleading statements between his inauguration and his nomination for re-election in August, according to the Washington Post — he whines about the mainstream media being “unfair” or shifts the focus onto his rivals.
Poor Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, wants you to pity him while he lies about his opponents and sows distrust of time-honored news organizations like the Washington Post and The New York Times, which have entire departments dedicated to checking reporters’ facts.