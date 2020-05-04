With almost all sports activities postponed or canceled, the coronavirus pandemic has provided a field of play for every armchair quarterback in America and, especially in this election year, for politicians and media pseudo-pundits.
The nature of this crisis has placed elected officials in a position where, for every decision made, they will be damned if they do and damned if they don’t. Given the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic, perhaps they should all be given some benefit of the doubt.
In assessing actions taken by the states and our federal government we shouldn’t conflate being slow (or fast) to respond with being unprepared. Further, let’s distinguish government actions to replenish medical equipment and supplies from steps taken to mitigate the disease and the economic and political ramifications of those emergency measures.
Clearly our political leaders and the health bureaucracies that administer policy were unprepared for this crisis. There have been more than a dozen government reports since the 1990s warning of medical supply shortages in the likely event of an influenza pandemic.
Even in the face of the previous threats of SARS, MERS, and other viruses, little was done to address readiness. Today’s lack of preparedness falls on the administrations of presidents, congresses, governors and state legislatures over at least the past several decades.
This includes President Trump and those lawmakers in office concurrent with his administration, but the failure to prepare does not, as the liberal media and Democrats would have us believe, solely or even primarily rest with Trump.
On the other hand, actions taken responding to the outbreak — or any crisis — are charged to those with the power to act. Here again detractors of Trump in Congress and the media are second-guessing his every decision, claiming he didn’t do enough, early enough.
Perhaps. But it should tell us something that real-
time criticisms of Trump from his opponents lacked any prescient warnings about the pandemic. It should also tell us something that once the disease progressed, Democrats as liberal and partisan as the governors of New York and California commended Trump for his cooperation and prompt response to the needs of their states, even eschewing media progressives’ pleadings for condemnations to fit their preferred narrative.
The fact is everyone, from the president and “experts” down to every individual, is dealing with incomplete knowledge. The actions taken by those in power will be better assessed when the fog surrounding this strain of coronavirus dissipates.
We don’t yet know if the “herd immunity” approach to mitigating this virus (protecting those most vulnerable while leaving the rest of society to function relatively normally) or the hypochondriac approach taken by most countries (the one devastating world economies) will be seen as the retrospectively necessary option.
It could be the suffering and death from delaying other medical treatments and procedures and those attending the devastation of people’s livelihoods will far exceed those of the virus even without the lockdown.
More concerning is that this crisis is a made-to-order prescription for advancing progressive, nanny-state government and, on cue, is being used by Democrats as “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” per Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.
As courageous doctors and nurses treat this disease and scientists work to discover a vaccine, government restrictions dictated to American businesses and citizens are giving us a glimpse into what Clyburn’s left-wing, progressive, ultimately authoritarian “vision” might look like.
Once this pandemic recedes, policies strengthening federalism and limited government and reversing the advance of progressivism will be much more critical to our future than any taken addressing this pandemic.