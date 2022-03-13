Whatever the outcome of the March 29 special election for Dubuque City Council Ward 4, the city will have a passionate new official who brings a fresh perspective to the table. And the council will move closer to gender balance.
Carla Anderson and Katy Wethal are both eager to serve and no doubt would dig into the position if given the opportunity.
In the estimation of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board, Wethal makes the stronger case for her election.
A nurse practitioner in internal medicine at Medical Associates and a native of Jackson County, Iowa, Wethal returned to Dubuque in 2008. Since then, she’s gotten involved and volunteered for multiple organizations. Wethal’s interest in city government grew during the pandemic, when she began watching City Council meetings held virtually. She’s done her homework, attending council budget meetings remotely, and has a working knowledge of the issues and challenges facing the city. She believes the perspective of a working mother will benefit the council.
Anderson, as a woman of color, could bring a needed voice of diversity to the all-White council. She speaks passionately about representing all people in the community. A union carpenter by trade, Anderson worked for years in the construction industry in Chicago, with people of various ethnic backgrounds. Her ability to bring people together to complete projects began there, she believes.
But the two come at the seat from different points of view.
Anderson, who is Black, said she experienced racism from the time she arrived in Dubuque three years ago. Among her first impressions was a town “stuck in the 1950s.” Anderson takes issue with much of the way the city is run: “The way it should run and the way it does is totally different. We need a change. As much as people say they want change, nothing changes.”
Wethal, on the other hand, loves Dubuque and believes things are headed in the right direction, while there is room for improvement.
When it comes to some key issues, the two candidates share common ground. Both spoke of supporting the city’s police and firefighters, backing the plan to add seven new firefighter positions in the next city budget. Both believe the council should heed the will of voters on the proposal for a Five Flags Center expansion, though Anderson went on to say she doesn’t believe Dubuque could attract the larger audiences for concerts that an expanded facility is meant to accommodate.
Anderson’s view of the city is narrow, however. While she clearly has engaged diverse populations in the community and feels compelled to carry forth their message, her positions aren’t necessarily grounded in research. She talks a lot about what she hears from citizens, largely critical of city leadership, particularly in the Housing Department. It’s difficult to see her cultivating change and growth with her negative attitude toward some individuals.
Governing bodies are made better by adding more diverse voices. While Anderson’s perspective could benefit the city in some aspects, she lacks the depth and breadth of understanding of city issues. She clearly has worked hard on this campaign. But her efforts might have been better spent gaining a deeper understanding rather than calling out perceived problems without offering solutions.
Wethal, too, brings another perspective as a working mom. Regarding the recent sexual harassment lawsuit against the fire department, resulting in a $575,000 verdict against the city, Wethal believes the city should reexamine policies and procedures to address problematic behavior. “There is no place for harassment, racial rhetoric or hate speech” in city departments, she said.
Asked where she might differ from the current City Council on an issue, Wethal pointed to the recent decision to install sidewalks on John F. Kennedy Road. Wethal suggests the city should create consistent standards throughout the community, not single out a given neighborhood.
On other issues, Wethal’s responses were a bit vague and lacked substance. But she came across as one who would be prepared and cast her vote independent of others. She also stated unequivocally that her first priority in decision-making would be to do what’s in the best interest of the people in Ward 4.
Anderson is earnest in her interest to be a change-maker in Dubuque. We hope she will remain involved in the community and continue to speak out where she sees changes needed.
However, the voters of Ward 4 would be best represented by Wethal.