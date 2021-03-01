It seems like certain politicians won’t support climate action until hell — or Texas — freezes over.
On Feb. 13, a winter storm swept across the U.S., and frigid conditions and ensuing infrastructure challenges led to deaths, power outages and millions without clean water. Texas came within minutes of catastrophic failures that would have caused months-long blackouts. Here in Iowa, we are used to this kind of thing (unlike last summer’s derecho, which caught us by surprise; we are still cleaning up from that event six months later.)
Why is this happening? Typically, a strong jet stream keeps Arctic air locked over the poles. But as we see more variability in our climate and Arctic air warms, the jet stream weakens, gets wavy and allows frigid air to dip down into lower latitudes.
“The large, persistent, southward dip in the jet stream responsible for this cold invasion is likely to happen more frequently in a warming climate,” climate scientist Jennifer Francis told national climate reporters. She notes that “warmer-than-normal spells” will happen more frequently, too.
As this pattern persists, we will continue to deal with challenges like power outages and unsafe or limited drinking water — life-threatening conditions in the wake of extreme weather itself.
There’s plenty to be said about modernizing America’s power grid and improving battery storage to better prepare for extreme temperatures. But the root challenge is the same: We’re feeling the impact of climate change here and now, and we’re running out of time to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are causing the problem. We must use all the tools at our disposal to curtail those emissions.
One of the most effective tools is a price on carbon that will speed up the transition to a sustainable economy. A carbon fee can quickly slash our emissions and save lives — plus, when designed right, it can actually pay people and benefit American business.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recently released a new report naming a carbon fee as one of the solutions to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently announced its support of a “market-based approach to accelerate emissions reductions” — in other words, a carbon price. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is a longtime supporter of this approach.
One example of this approach is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA), which garnered 85 co-sponsors by the end of the previous Congress. In Iowa, carbon pricing similar to the EICDA has been endorsed by Iowa Audubon, Iowa City’s City Council, Johnson County Supervisors, the Iowa City Press-Citizen, the Decorah City Council and a number of Iowa businesses.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, recently signaled that he might support carbon pricing.
“I’m very open to a carbon fee, carbon dividend, where there’s a tax on oil companies and coal companies,” Romney said during a virtual event with The New York Times. “And the funds that are raised then go to individual taxpayers, so they can meet the costs of the higher price of energy.”
The extreme weather ravaging our nation should serve as a warning that our climate could one day be unbearable if we fail to take the actions necessary to rein in climate change. An effective price on carbon with money given to households can put us on the path to preserving a livable world. Iowa is already a leader in sustainable energy. Please let Senators Ernst and Grassley know that it is time to take the next step.