Spring has officially arrived, marked on our calendar like the birthday of an old friend. We come to the birthday party in a festive mood, having swapped out our winter coats for sweatshirts and traded our winter boots for hiking shoes. We’ve traveled a long road to get here.
A little more than a month ago we were traveling through snow. More than a foot fell over a couple of days, and slowed life down to a pace befitting a holiday from the busy world. I donned my snowshoes — which looked more like pontoons floating my weight and height — to explore the logging road winding up the hill on the other side of the dry wash. I labored through the deep snow methodically, less like a pontoon than a fully laden grain barge lumbering up the river.
Branches embroidered with snow created a low-slung cathedral suited for winter worship. The branches bowed gracefully toward the altar. I heard a loud crack above my head and looked up to see a large tree limb fall to the ground about 15 yards away. I figured it was time to end my reverence and get the heck out of there.
After the snow, the cold hit hard. Long johns became a permanent part of my wardrobe. Walking out at the park in zero-degree temperatures became a fool’s errand and I seemed qualified for the task. Even zipping my jacket over my head did not help stem the cold. The chill penetrated like a cold bath. But the icicled trees frozen in time made up for the half-hour it took to put on 20 layers of clothes.
Two deer cut across our path on the way back to the parking lot. Oblivious to the elements, they leaped gracefully through the snow, shaming our own self-indulgent complaints. Our dog Fargo gave chase, but within 50 yards, he realized it was a hopeless cause. Humility comes quickly to Fargo in deep snow, as it does to the rest of us.
In March, warm days began to beat back the snow. Hillsides marked the progress of seasons. South-facing slopes shed their winter clothing first, their white cloaks lying in a heap at the bottoms of the hills. The North-facing slopes tell the sun to come back another day. And of course, it does.
Despite that date on our calendar, spring comes slowly. The land emerges from winter’s hibernation like an extremity recovers from frostbite. A warm wind comes and we can move our little finger again. A warm day comes and we can throw a baseball once more.
Winter teaches us to be patient. For spring. For a warm fire. For the next step. For renewal.
Doug Peacock, author of “Grizzly Years,” writes of spring’s renewal: “Scholars believe that bears provided the original model of renewal. The bear showed early man how to get through the little death of winter by burial, emerging from the cold in spring, sometimes with new life in the form of bear cubs. The bear showed the way of survival and renewal as part of the cycle of life.”
With nature as our guide, we look forward to spring’s renewal. In the year of the pandemic, we yearn for a new beginning. And not just to welcome back old routines, but to embrace change. In the greening of spring, nature performs its annual ritual of budding, but it also grows anew, reaching for the sun.
There’s a part of my walk overlooking Highway 18 that brings visitors and commerce to and from points east. The high-pitched sound of rubber singing on concrete coincides with the bustle of spring among people. But the woods call me back to its magical quiet.
I’m not sure when and where you are sitting as you read this, but I’m writing this as I sit on a stump in the woods overlooking a valley drenched in sun. “Man, what a beautiful day,” I say out loud to myself. It’s the only thing I’ve said all day that makes perfect sense.