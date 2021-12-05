U.S. workers include the original inhabitants and subsequent immigrants. This labor force reveals a remarkably diverse global working class. The labor movement in the United States reaches back to the birth of the republic and represents the ongoing struggles of workers themselves to secure decent wages, hours and working conditions.
America remains the only major industrialized nation without a universal paid leave program. These programs protect workers’ livelihoods when they confront serious health and family issues.
Congress finally passed the Family and Medical Leave Act or FMLA in 1993. This labor law focuses on children and relatives. It specifically gives many workers access to paid family job-protection leave to care for a new child or an illness of the worker or a relative. The FMLA remains an important step forward in workers’ rights because it covers more than half of the workforce while improving maternal health and reducing infant mortality.
Although Congress finally passed the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993, it failed to fully protect workers in a number of ways. Most of FMLA’s limitations include compensation, eligibility, scope and duration. FMLA only provides unpaid leave time, only lasts 12 weeks, only applies to employers with a workforce of 50 or more. Temporary and seasonal workers have difficulty meeting the hours requirement of the FMLA.
Low-income workers, such as fast-food workers, are more likely to be excluded from FMLA because their employers use franchising and contracting schemes that get around the 50-employee requirement. Moreover, many low-wage workers are less likely to have other paid time off they can use in the absence of paid leave.
A large number of workers are even excluded from participation in the Family and Medical Leave Act. Most of these folks fall into the category of part-timers. They are disproportionately women and people of color laboring in low-income jobs with high turnover rates, no access to paid time off, or work too few hours to qualify for leave or paid vacations, or work for firms that simply do not offer leaves.
About 37% of private sector wage earners lack even one paid sick day per year. Many simply keep working to cover the bills. They also often put off health screenings or other preventive care at the risk of compounding their own health problems. And if their health problems are chronic, they can put the health of others at their workplaces in jeopardy.
Paid leave programs have advantages for workers, their communities and the entire economy. They help keep people out of poverty. Certain states, moreover, are expanding the definition of family to be more inclusive and representative by recognizing multi-generational, blended and LGBTQ families.
The United States needs a truly comprehensive national paid leave program when illness strikes. Every working person should have access to health care for themselves, a new child or an ill loved one. But paid leave remains far too rare and limited for a majority of workers.
When fully funded and universally applied, leave programs help all categories of workers. These programs boost household earnings, promote racial and economic justice and shrink health care disparities.
Paid leave functions as a job retention policy. It keeps people in their jobs and working. About 37% of unemployed individuals might return to work sooner with help from a paid leave program. Advocates of workers’ rights continue their quest to improve the status of wage earners. They seek improvements in existing state leave programs and the enactment of new ones.