What began as a grassroots effort by Platteville-area residents who wanted to construct an inclusive playground in the community has bloomed into a grand-scale project rapidly moving forward.
Having surpassed their $2.2 million goal, supporters will continue raising money for another five weeks while the Platteville City Council does its part to move forward with state-of-the-art plans.
The Platteville Inclusive Playground Committee presented early design renderings and potential playground equipment options to the council recently, including a climbing element with slides that can be accessed by ramps, a ropes course, zip lines, musical equipment, an interactive Simon Says game and sensory experiences. There are accommodations for those with cochlear ear implants and those who use wheelchairs. There’s also a 4-foot climbable mound reminiscent of the Platteville “M.”
This project is a great example of a public-private partnership, and what better motivator could there be when the project benefits kids? We’re cheering for smooth sailing as this cool, interactive park comes to life in Platteville.
Dubuque County officials seek input from stakeholders who are consumers of mental health and disabilities services.
While the county partnered with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on another brain health assessment survey, this one comes from the Dubuque County Disabilities Council and is aimed at learning from those with lived experience about the state of the county’s care system and what needs to be improved.
The survey is open to the public and can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WHWWLHT through April 30. Once completed and compiled, its results will be presented to the county Board of Supervisors to inform future decision-making. The survey was created for people who use mental health and disability services and their loved ones. Questions extend beyond typical services to gain a better understanding of the experiences of a person with disabilities living in the county.
That perspective can help county officials make more informed decisions to benefit all those with brain health or physical challenges. In addition to online, the survey is available in other translations or formats. For more information, contact County Mental Health/Disability Services Coordinator Ann Cameron Williams at AnnCameron.Williams@dubuquecountyiowa.gov.
Area educators are finding innovative ways to approach a shortage of teachers in the area, including a plan to “grow their own.”
After receiving a National Science Foundation grant to develop the program, two University of Wisconsin-Platteville employees are scouting area high schools for potential teachers among the students.
The idea is to encourage promising students to consider a career as a STEM educator. They establish cohorts with the students, teachers and UW-P staff and visit with students, help them enroll in college-level classes and connect them with other educators.
Dubuque Community Schools officials this fall plan to start offering classes in a new education pathway as part of a partnership with Northeast Iowa Community College and Clarke University. The program allows high school students to take college-level courses through both institutions to prepare them for teaching degrees.
These innovative approaches could help address the growing shortage of teachers while helping area students discern a future pathway. Here’s hoping this effort could help local high school students see a future for themselves right here in the tri-state area.