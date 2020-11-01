Since the 2016 presidential election, Democrats and other entrenched politicians and bureaucrats have been wailing and gnashing their teeth over the result. Whenever they lose an election, it’s because those who they think are “their” voters were “suppressed” or the system is “outdated” and needs to be changed.
The angst coming from across the political spectrum regarding our electoral process is because the stakes are increasingly high and potentially irreversible. Democrats want the election to be about President Donald Trump’s personality while Republicans rail about Joe Biden’s influence peddling. These are sideshows in a hugely consequential election.
When Benjamin Franklin informed people that the Constitutional Convention produced “A republic, if you can keep it,” he knew, as did other founders, that “the natural progress of things is for liberty to yield, and government to gain ground.” In fits and starts, we’ve been abandoning federalism and republicanism ever since.
The rise of progressivism, other ideologies of dependency and control, and moral relativism in America has continued apace to the point where today they are infused both politically and culturally into much of the electorate. Polls say we are poised to take another, perhaps final, step in rejecting the division of power in our republic in favor of a top-down system deceptively referred to as “democracy.”
Should we make changes to the Electoral College or to our voting system? Better to ask what changes will be made to the electoral process if Democrats gain the centralized power essential to their agenda.
Losing the individual rights and freedom promised to us by our Constitution might be unstoppable, but if we’re going to, wittingly or unwittingly, elect people who — borrowing from Winston Churchill — promote “the equal sharing of misery,” shouldn’t we at least insist on the accuracy and honesty of the vote that leads us there?
Democrats deny voter fraud or claim it’s not “widespread.” But fraud is increasing and has been prosecuted. So far, it might have been more consequential in local elections, but we should recall the Florida result in 2000 where George W. Bush won the presidency by 537 votes out of nearly 6 million cast.
To today’s Democrats, any attempt made to ensure the integrity of the vote is considered suppression, while every loosening of voting requirements is acceptable and encouraged — expanding voting days and time, extending deadlines, ignoring postmarks, leaving voter rolls unchecked, not requiring identification and, in some cases, citizenship isn’t even necessary.
History shows, if violent insurrection fails, voting is a transitionary endeavor to socialists and other collectivists. Once power is gained, it must be sustained. In that regard, look at what today’s Democrats propose: Elimination of the Electoral College to disenfranchise “fly-over country.” Expand and create more federal dependency (Is the promise of “free stuff” the same as vote buying?). Amnesty and open borders. Senate and House seats for the reliably Democrat stronghold in the District of Columbia and statehood for Puerto Rico — adding more Democratic legislators.
That says nothing about packing the courts to rubber-stamp their policies, further eroding the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Does this seem overstated? Apocalyptic? Well, it’s happening. Who is it imposing “speech codes?” Who “cancels” the non-conforming? Who assaults religion and imposes religious tests? Who attacks the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense?
Past experience, in the USSR, the “People’s Republic” of China, Cuba, the “Democratic People’s Republic” of North Korea and most recently in Venezuela, has shown that once collectivist power is achieved, “democracy” is sacrificed to one-party rule. If Democrats succeed in implementing their agenda there will be no need to reform the electoral process. There won’t be any.