Ben Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
We must oppose changing time-tested in-person voting for mail-in voting. Collecting other people’s written votes for submission, and allowing mail-in votes, screams voter fraud! Other people who collect my vote can “accidentally misplace” written votes of parties they oppose — written votes that can by opened, reviewed and tossed.
We can use self-serve check out registers at Wal-Mart and Hy-Vee, but suddenly self-serve voting booths are contaminant risky. They can be disinfected just like Wal-Marts.
This is obviously politics driven. Our current 250-year-old system works fine. It worked through the polio pandemic, through the zika Virus, H1N1 virus, Spanish flu, the plague, and through World Wars I and II, Vietnam and Korean wars.