A killing in daylight hours near a busy Dubuque intersection is the kind of chilling reminder that acts of violence can happen anywhere and anytime.
Just hearing of such an incident can be frightening for citizens, who look to law enforcement for more information. While certainly police must choose their words carefully so as not to unduly panic residents, they also must take care to accurately assess the risk to the public.
Following Thursday’s killing, police fell short of that mark.
Dubuque police responded to the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, near its intersection with Bluff Street, about 6 p.m. Thursday when the shooting was reported. They found Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Smothers was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Traffic camera footage from the intersection captured an argument between Smothers and another man, now identified by police as Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, of Dubuque, that turned physical. “During the altercation, the offender retrieved a handgun from his waistband and shot Smothers in the chest,” a police press release stated. Ellison is now wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon.
The shooter then fled into 419 Loras Blvd., and police quickly surrounded the residence. About 9 p.m., the police department’s tactical unit executed a search warrant at 419 Loras Blvd., No. 1. But no arrest was made.
Still, police advised Thursday that there was “no threat to the general public.”
That phrasing seems chosen to avoid upsetting people. But is it accurate? If a man shoots another man in the middle of Loras Boulevard and runs away, wouldn’t that suspect pose a potential threat to the public? Most people likely would think so.
On Friday, police noted that “all parties involved have been identified” and that the investigation was continuing, though no arrests had been made. Still, they indicated the public was in no danger.
Police have a tremendously difficult job to do, and local police do a good job protecting and serving our community. But in this instance, a call for caution would have made more sense than announcing there was no potential risk to citizens.
This comes at a time when area law enforcement is looking for another man wanted in relation to a shooting death.
The Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office announced last Wednesday that Joseph L. Wright, 31, of 1025 Walnut St., Apt. 2, in Dubuque, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, on April 21, 2019, in East Dubuque. Indicted by a grand jury months ago, Wright still has not been apprehended, and officials are seeking assistance.
In this case, officials immediately noted: The public is advised to “not approach or follow Mr. Wright if you observe him as he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.”
We rely on our local law enforcement officials to advise us on safety issues within our community. It’s understandable, too, that they don’t want to unnecessarily worry local residents. In this case, though, especially in the hours just following the shooting, Dubuque police could have provided a warning of caution in light of an armed murder suspect in the area who had not yet been arrested.