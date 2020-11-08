I assume that when you read this, the presidential returns will be in and that the litigative fires and protests that the president wants to spark might be aflame.
The presidential campaign has worked tirelessly to foster doubt about the election process and to disrupt its outcome, by any means necessary.
One tactic was to file lawsuits in dozens of states opposing processes related to vote by mail, in an effort to have something to file with his newly ultra conservative Supreme Court so that the justices can approve his second term.
The president reminded us of his Supreme Court agenda, again, on Wednesday morning, when he prematurely and incorrectly declared victory in the race and said that he and his supporters were “going to the Supreme Court” to make sure he is declared the winner.
I think it ironic that the president and his party intend to use the high court in this manner, since for many years during Jim Crow, the federal court system was the mainstay method of civil rights groups to achieve relief from discrimination ultimately designed to limit Black suffrage. Legislative gains were virtually impossible during Jim Crow because the then-conservatives, Southern Democrats, maintained congressional power that prevented the passage of anti-lynching and other protections for Black people. It was the Supreme Court that held grandfather clauses unconstitutional in 1915, White primaries in 1944 and segregation in 1954. Legislative gains, like the Voting Rights Act, didn’t come until the 1960s.
But, motivated by the passage of the VRA, conservatives worked incrementally in the intervening years to recalibrate democratic rules and leadership, and to transform the court into a system that does not respond to minority rights but instead secures freedoms for conservatives. It’s a program that has borne fruit, like the Shelby v. Holder decision.
The president is confident about his election strategy because of the 2000 election (which in fact bears no resemblance to his own), and because the Shelby decision facilitated his first win. Unchecked after Shelby, states’ strict voter ID laws allowed states to exclude voters and win electoral votes he should not have won in 2016.
Free after Shelby to exercise additional discriminatory tactics without federal oversight this election cycle, states instituted rules that made the 2020 election seem like a foregone conclusion: aggressive poll closures and voting roll purges, the passage of laws to limit the ability of community groups to register voters and to transport souls to the polls, state interference with popularly approved referenda, like one in Florida that could have added more than 1 million additional voters to the rolls.
And, of course, the president layered on top of state action the destabilization of the post office, the spewing of constant false threats about voter fraud, fear mongering, a negligent response to the COVID pandemic, the packing of the federal courts with conservative jurists — including an inappropriate appointment to the Supreme Court — and this frenzy of anti-democratic pre-election litigation.
Fortunately, cases don’t just go to the Supreme Court. First, there has to be a legitimate violation and then lower court adjudication followed by successful appeals. Finally, the Supreme Court has to decide a case or in this case, cases, in the president’s favor, enough to shore up any electoral vote deficit — a proposition that is highly unlikely.
It might get messy and it might get violent — so please, be safe — but the president did not win this election, and he will not win this election at the Supreme Court, either.