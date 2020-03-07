As I was listening to responses from Mayor Bloomberg concerning what he had done in New York City during crises, I heard him expound on his management skills, and questioned whether Joe Biden had demonstrated such skills in his political experiences.
I believe a candidate for president must show leadership. Leadership demands identifying gifts of others and challenging those appointed to oversee areas where their gifts can become most effective and give them freedom to prove themselves. These become the managers.
This is the failure of our current president. He appoints those from whom he demands loyalty and yet does not allow them the freedom to manage; he wants to manage everything and leads in nothing.
I support a candidate who: Demonstrates principles found in a religious commitment; exemplifies a definitive leadership style; and most of all, values caring and attention to the spiritual as well as physical dimensions of others’ lives as proposed by Pope Francis in his message at the 28th World Day of the Sick 2020.
The question is: Do we want a manager or a leader?