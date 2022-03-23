The past couple of years has been difficult for all of us, but especially for our students, teachers, administrators, and educators. A global pandemic disrupted routines and led to increased stress, isolation, and disconnection; all of this on top of the existing issues facing our schools.
As an education liaison, I support schools in developing trauma-informed spaces and creating optimal learning environments so students can achieve academic success. I’ve worked with educators across Iowa and have seen first-hand the stress and strain they are under but also their strength and commitment to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment where students’ social, emotional, behavioral health needs are met.
I believe a foundational part of creating this learning environment is the utilization of restorative practices rather than traditional punitive discipline to resolve conflict, repair harm, and heal relationships.
The difference between restorative practices and traditional punitive discipline is one pulls you close and the other pushes you away. Traditional punitive disciplines state, “You’ve done something wrong and you need to think about it and change.” Examples include suspensions and time-outs. Whereas restorative practices state, “Our community is not whole unless you are a part of it. What can be done to right this wrong?” Examples include being forgiven, owning your mistakes, and taking accountability.
An excerpt from the book “Better Than Carrots or Sticks” by Dominique Smith, Douglas B. Fisher, and Nancy Frey states, “Punishments rely on our ability as adults to leverage an unequal power relationship over children; it puts children in their place by reminding them who’s really in charge. Students who are punished will come up with a list of reasons why they are the victims and will channel their negative emotion towards those doing the punishing … Most troubling of all, punished children learn from adults’ examples that exerting power is the way for them to get what they want — a notion diametrically opposed to the social and emotional wellbeing we are trying to foster.”
When we choose traditional punitive discipline, we create disconnection. When students are sent out of the class for behaviors due to dysregulation or are suspended without helping them restore the harm that was caused, in small and large ways we are telling them, “You do not belong in this community.”
I have the immense privilege to support and train schools in restorative practices. I hear examples all the time of students taking accountability for harm after a social media incident in restorative conversations, a class circle to address harm after a room clear, a student and teacher having a restorative conversation that addresses a miscommunication that was harming their relationship, or a class circle to support a peer after a tragic loss.
Restorative practices are not the easy choice. It takes longer and requires more staff, training, and patience. There are also times when a different approach is appropriate and necessary. But when we take a restorative rather than a punitive approach, we repair harm and disconnection and seek to foster healing and community.
What would it look like if we operated from the perspective that the health of our community comes down to the health of our relationships? What if we taught kids how to take accountability for their mistakes by meeting them with restoration and repair? True behavior change comes from strong relationships, empathy, and compassion. That’s a community I want to be part of.