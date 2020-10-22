I’m writing in response to Ronald Ainley’s recent letter about Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, in which he says voters must ensure “northeast Iowa stays a great place to raise a family, go to the county fair, enjoy the outdoors, and feel free to wave to your neighbor”.
I wholeheartedly agree with Ronald — we must keep Iowa values in Congress. And that is exactly why I’m voting for Abby Finkenauer. Ronald’s letter mentioned Congresswoman Finkenauer’s positions on student loans, but was unfortunately missing some key information. Just like a homeowner can refinance their mortgage, Congresswoman Finkenauer supports policies that let students do the same thing — not “special treatment” as Ronald claims. And Abby also knows, like all Iowans do, that college isn’t for everyone, that’s why she supports apprenticeship programs for trade jobs right here at home.
On wages, Ronald curiously failed to mention that Abby’s opponent, Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, voted in the Statehouse to create Buy America loopholes that threaten American jobs and take manufacturing overseas to China. Abby, meanwhile, is fighting for good wage jobs for every Iowa family, which is why she went to Congress to close the loophole that Hinson created. In just two years, Congresswoman Finkenauer has already passed 20 bipartisan bills to invest in infrastructure, protect Iowans with pre-existing conditions, and help rural small businesses grow.
I’m voting for Abby because I don’t want a partisan politician — I want a hard-working Iowan who knows our values and will get things done.