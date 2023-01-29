I suggest margins of error be included when reporting data. Readers will better understand the data’s accuracy and reliability as well as whether or not a difference is significant.
Such reporting can be especially important with estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
For example, the article “‘Equity snapshot’ finds gender gap in local earnings” reported in “the city of Dubuque and Dubuque County, the average annual earnings for women with a college bachelor’s degree are less than the average annual earnings for men with only a high school diploma.”
Accounting for the margins of error, the earnings are not statistically different at the 90% confidence level.
The estimates cited by the TH are the median (vice average) earnings for those 25 and older including both full-time and part-time workers.
In other words, for those 25 and older with any earnings, in the city of Dubuque and Dubuque County, the median annual earnings for women with a college bachelor’s degree ($38,769 +/-2,167; $43,159 +/-2,745 respectively) are not statistically different than the median annual earnings for men with only a high school diploma ($41,628 +/-3,482; $45,642 +/-1,651 respectively), according to the 2021 American Community Survey five-year estimates.
The Census Bureau notes: “There are a multitude of factors that may contribute to earnings differences between women and men: age, number of hours worked, presence of children and education. The types of jobs women and men hold and the earnings difference among these occupations also contribute to gaps in overall earnings.”
