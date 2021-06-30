In the June 18 and June 26 TH, there were cartoons implying that voting rights of Blacks are being suppressed or taken away. The issue with these cartoons, and thinking, is that they don’t make sense because there is no evidence. They are only a myth — a big lie — to use the Democrats’ language. According to national polls, over 60% of voters want ID, to eliminate mass mailing to everyone on the voting rolls (dead, moved, out of state, or duplicates) or to eliminate harvesting ballots as one way toward guaranteeing an honest election.
Walter Cronkite, CBS news, in his biography explains when he was 19 (not of legal voting age in 1935) working at KCMO in Kansas City. Two cops arrived and told him he had not yet voted. He lied and said he had. “No, you haven’t.” They escorted him to an Italian polling precinct, gave him an Italian name and he was allowed to vote with no questions asked! Later in the day the cops returned and simply told him his vote was needed again!
Stacey Abrams, current Georgia Representatives Raphael Warnock, and Jon Ossoff claim voter suppression (especially of Blacks). They wanted voter ID requirements eliminated last week. They changed in favor of IDs this week because the U.S. Attorney General is now suing Georgia. The U.S. government is claiming ID requirements are racist against Blacks! The U.S. government’s legal budget has billions to sue over this, so beware Iowa and other states on voter integrity laws. The U.S. government (our protector?) is after absolute control of our elections instead of protecting our voting rights.