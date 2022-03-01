Since at least 2016, several conservation groups have voiced their concerns about the cost, the need and the environmental impacts of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek (CHC) Transmission Line. There is a very real potential that CHC will be stopped.
On Jan. 14, 2022 a federal court ruling has completely blocked construction of CHC through the Upper Mississippi Wildlife & Fish Refuge, leaving developers with no way to cross the Mississippi River.
Two injunctions have also been issued, one in federal court and one in state court. Before granting an injunction, the court must believe the parties requesting it have a strong case for winning their lawsuit. Although the injunction has been issued, the $32M bond amount presents an impossible obstacle.
Allowing construction to continue unchecked on a line that has nowhere to go may leave Iowa ratepayers with an impossible debt load for decades to come. Developers should not be wasting ratepayer money. They should not be destroying property and ruining habitat that cannot be replaced.
Ask the Fish & Wildlife Service not to appeal the court’s decision. Ask your representative to request that the IUB and OCA halt construction on this line until the courts have decided. You may also file a comment directly in IUB docket E-22386.
Thank you for supporting the future of our Wildlife Refuge.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead