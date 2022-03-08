Happy National Proofreading Day! Yep, that’s a thing. So, what did you get me?
Just kidding. You don’t have to get me anything. While I and many others here at the TH do plenty of proofreading, we don’t actually have employees with that title. So when someone calls to yell at me for a typo they found in the paper and asks, “Don’t you people have proofreaders?!” I cheerfully answer, “Nope.”
But we have something far better — we have copy editors.
In the newspaper industry, the role of the copy editor is considered the last line of defense against errors getting in the paper. After reporters turn in their stories, they are first read by one or more editors on the local news team — which includes me, Dustin Kass and Allie Hinga. Then it goes to the copy desk where one of our six copy editors gives it another read.
Copy editors are also the ones who lay out the pages. Using the photos and stories assigned to a given page by the local news team, the copy editor has to fit the pieces together in a functional and appealing way, while considering the news value, length and additional elements with a story. You can spot folks who build pages in a newsroom because they have big computer monitors turned portrait style to emulate the shape of a news page. Not only are they trained journalists but they must also have an eye for contemporary design created on a computer with specialized software.
Another important thing they do is write headlines. Readers tend to think that reporters put the headlines on their stories. After all, authors title their own books, don’t they? But that’s not how it works in newspaper journalism. Most headlines in the print edition of your newspaper are written by copy editors. While a local editor usually writes the web headline, the copy editor has the task of writing to fit a specific space. If you think it’s easy, try summing up a 500-word story in eight words. And doing it on a short deadline.
Then pages are “proofed,” as we say, and a different copy editor proofs the page. That’s where the proofreading comes in. They’ll cruise through the page looking for pesky Oxford commas, it’s that should be its and inconsistent name spellings. (And don’t start an Oxford comma war with me. While not technically wrong, journalists don’t generally use them.)
While reporters receive bylines and photographers get photo credit lines, copy editors rarely receive published recognition for their work.
You don’t see a “byline” for that clever, catchy or hard-hitting headline. We don’t add notes to the end of stories to mention which copy editor conducted the final edit and caught an inconsistency, style error or misspelled name. With the exception of occasional feature pages or special sections, you probably won’t see their work credited at all.
So I hereby amend National Proofreaders Day to include copy editors — some of the best proofreaders around. And thanks for catching the errors I will undoubtedly make in this column, tempting fate to write about proofreading.