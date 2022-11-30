Riddle me this: How is it that a certain Republican senator can tout that Hunter Biden needs to be held accountable for his actions in order for this kind of behavior to be stopped in others in the future, yet the Republicans are planning to halt the Jan. 6 commission at the first of the year, which would lead to Donald Trump being held accountable for his part in the attack on the Capitol?
Nothing being said about the commission’s findings being not fact-based, just that mainly Democrats serve on it. It was the Republicans choice not to have any Republicans serve because their first two choices were legally rejected by the commission. So they were angry and would not submit any other names — their choice. This divisive mess that Donald Trump created has got to stop somewhere! One of the first senators to speak up right away following the attack was Chuck Grassley saying vehemently that, “Donald Trump needs to be held accountable!”
I have nothing against Hunter Biden being held accountable if found guilty, but so should Donald Trump if proven guilty.
It’s about time to leave the politics out of the bickering between Democrats and Republicans! I think we as Americans have had it with them not working together for the betterment of our country!
