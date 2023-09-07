SandFair1.JPG

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand with Bonnie Swalwell Eilert, 94, of Newton. She won the Iowa State Fair Husband-Calling Contest, where Sand was a judge.

 Contributed

One of the things I love about the Iowa State Fair is that you always run into someone you didn’t expect to meet. This year was no different: while refilling drinks for folks at the Iowa Pork Tent, I encountered an organ donor wearing a T-shirt promoting the importance of this selfless act.

Two people whom I care about very much have undergone organ transplants this year, so as you can imagine, I was very excited to meet someone who shared my enthusiasm for the cause! In some places, we might’ve passed each other without chatting at all — but in Iowa, we’re just neighborly like that.

Rob Sand, 41, is a Decorah native and has served as Iowa’s state auditor since 2019. The Auditor of State is a statewide elected official who serves as the taxpayers’ watchdog.

