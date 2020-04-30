Mr. Lansing’s letter of April 23 neglected to mention the politician’s all-time favorite method of paying for their big programs without any tax increases — simply print more money.
It has been used to “pay for” all the U.S. wars since WWII, the bailouts of the S&Ls and recently saving the Wall Street investment banks. If you could take $100 of 2019’s “funny-money” back to 1960 you’d find you could only buy $11.60 worth of goods and services. Why do you think a dozen 1960 eggs cost 53 cents and the minimum wage back then was $1.40? Inflation bumps us all up the IRS charts into much higher tax brackets and is an invisible tax on everything we buy and sell.
Recently inflation destroyed the once-thriving economies of Argentina (53.55% inflation in 2019) and Venezuela (53,798,500% since 2016). A very old economic law says, “There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.”