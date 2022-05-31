While May is National Mental Health Month, we recognize and celebrate the importance of brain health every day in our new brain health retreat rooms at Hempstead and Dubuque Senior high schools in Dubuque.
Our brain health retreat rooms have been open since January of this year. The name for the rooms was purposefully chosen to reduce the stigma for our students who are feeling anxious, depressed, overwhelmed or struggling with positivity or self-esteem — all brain health-related issues. By referring to these conditions as brain health issues, as opposed to “mental” health issues, students feel more comfortable seeking help. These retreat rooms are safe and welcoming places where students can truly retreat from their classrooms or other school activities and connect with trained practitioners.
Every day, we see students who recognize that they need help at school or at home. The students we see are becoming more comfortable with dropping in to have a conversation or do a variety of activities that help them to self-regulate their emotions and figure out what is causing their brain-health pain. We offer a wide range of evidence-based strategies to help them de-escalate their feelings and figure out ways to cope.
The stigma of seeking help for “mental” health issues has been around a long time. Our goal is to continue changing the language to “brain health.” As students continue to have positive experiences in the retreat rooms, they spread the word and break down the stigma even further. We are breaking down the fear of being labeled as “mental” and working with students, their teachers, counselors and family members to help them develop lifelong skills for coping and succeeding.
Today’s students are not “making things up” in their heads. They experience real issues and we work to teach them real techniques and solutions to address their challenges. We are passionate about finding the best solutions for every student we serve who comes into one of our brain health retreat rooms.
While we continue to establish baseline data, early anecdotal indicators show that our efforts are working. These rooms, combined with the services of trained staff, are working. We are fortunate to have resources in our community like this and hope more schools will develop these brain health retreat rooms in the future.
You can help support this important work. Use “brain health” in your everyday vocabulary. Check your perceptions and share the importance of brain health with others. We will only end the stigma if we do it together.
