Credit the Telegraph Herald for its continued commitment to inform the community about persistent obstacles associated with operation of hog factories (CAFOs); namely, production of stench, gases and contaminated water/urine.
Associated Press writer John Flesher in an almost full-page feature Feb. 9 article, identifies numerous concerns. His thoroughness reflects upon and complements earlier work endorsed by then-Gov. Tom Vilsack produced by Iowa State University/University of Iowa CAFO Study Group, a February 2002 report.
The Iowa Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations Air Quality Study conclusively demonstrated toxic gases that contain hydrogen sulfide and ammonia along with putrid, noxious air are negligently ventilated into the environment. Hog Factory emissions contain poisonous gases and airborne particulates that create enormous individual and public health concerns.
Even though Mr. Flesher’s piece emphasizes serious challenges, critical human health issues require our immediate attention. Do we put our children at risk for respiratory illnesses when their school bus travels through a thick cloud of toxic fumes exhausted from a local hog factory?
From the viewpoint of return of passenger rail, The Blackhawk, can travelers be exposed to airborne contaminants as they pass CAFOs located in Jo Daviess County adjacent to the Canadian National tracks?
A credible feasibility study, Rockford to Dubuque service, must incorporate a reverse environmental engineering impact report. The Blackhawk will without question contribute positive environmental outcomes. Can CAFOs located between villages of Scales Mound and Apple River adversely affect ridership and impact public health?