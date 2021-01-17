As usual, my mornings start with a cup of coffee in one hand and the TH in the other. My wife, Linda and I enjoyed your special issue “Images of 2020,” a project overseen by Managing Editor Dustin Kass. We were very surprised to see on Page 9 a photo taken by TH photographer Jessica Reilly of candidate Joe Biden taking a selfie with Linda and me. I also have the original pic snapped of the three of us.
We want you to know we appreciate the TH’s new format. It is easy to handle. Keep up the good work in bringing our community together.