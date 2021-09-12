Twenty years ago, the world changed forever. The day began like every other day, under a crystal blue sky. Men, women and children began their day busy with life. But life as we knew it would be changed forever.
The date was Sept. 11, 2001, the place New York City, the location the World Trade Center also known as the Twin Towers. The towers loomed above the city, without any warning, Airline flight 11 flew into the North Tower, killing all on board. Seventeen minutes later, a hijacked flight 175 hit the South Tower. A plume of ash, shattered concrete and melted steel rained down covering everything below as the towers collapsed. Three-thousand men, women and children perished, chaos and destruction all around.
Then flight 77 hit the Pentagon, killing 50 people on board and 125 inside. The fourth hijacked plane, flight 93, crashed in Pennsylvania, killing all on board. Fatalities that day also included 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel.
The force of evil causing pain will last forever, claiming lives of the innocent. Evil will not win, but freedom, strength and resolve will prevail. Americans and New Yorkers will always stand strong. Our firefighters, police officers, rescue workers, military and everyday citizens all pulled together overcoming the most horrendous act of terrorism in our history. Enemies of freedom committed an act of war against our country. In the world God created, grief, tragedy and hatred are only for a time; faith, love and kindness have no end.