We need our feast of love this year.
The world has been so beset from the highest to the lowest with jealousies and wrangling with anxieties and pinching economics, that we almost had lost our faith in human unselfishness.
We have been so busy acquiring, fending, saving, that we had almost forgotten about sharing. And now all of a sudden ... a smiling presence has appeared and all the public quarrels and all the private bitterness are tempered under its gentle authority.
Christmas is here and the heart of the world is turned to giving.
(People) would rather give than not, rather live in peace than not. That is why they love Christmas, because for a little space they can enjoy the concrete realization of that which for most of the year is only the substance of their dreams.
If we could only carry it on — this spirit which makes us want to give! If we could only broaden it past material gifts to include more old-fashioned family love, more generous friendship, more unselfish consideration for our fellow men, all the ugly problems, which seem to be destroying the world’s happiness and peace of mind, would vanish like snow before the sun.
At any rate, let us make the most of Christmas while it is here. For after all, love and joy and peace are gifts which cannot be taken back, and the angels’ song has never really been stilled — we have only drowned it with our foolish clamor.
This passage refers to the times when the anxieties of daily life impede us from seeking peace and giving to others. While those words resonate today, they are now a century old.
They are found in this newspaper’s editorial published on Christmas Eve 1919, entitled, “A good time to do good.”
References of “public quarrels and private bitterness” might sound all too familiar.
But so too should the sentiment that people do want to give to others and be at peace. Life just manages to get in the way sometimes. There’s some comfort in knowing that even in the radically different times of 100 years ago, people needed to be reminded to reach out to their fellow man and to not let the clamor drown out the good things.
We’ll join the chorus of editorial writers of old and wish for a bit of that unique Christmas spirit to extend throughout the year.