Constitution Week was initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1955 and in 1956 and was officially declared by President Eisenhower.
The purpose of Constitution Week is to promote the observance of the U.S. Constitution and is celebrated on Sept. 17 every year as that is the anniversary of its signing in 1787 during the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. Constitution Week is Sept. 17-23.
DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., is the only structure dedicated to the U.S. Constitution. The inscription on the pediment reads, “Constitution Hall, a memorial to that immortal document, the Constitution of the United States, in which are incorporated the principles of freedom, equality and justice for which our forefathers strove.”
The Preamble to the Constitution:
“We the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect union establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic organization that encourages education and historic preservation across America.
The author is a member of the Lawrence Van Hook Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
