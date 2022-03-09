I am fervently appalled by the recent signing of Iowa House File 2416 by Governor Reynolds, a bill that restricts transgender women from participating in women’s sports.
This law is a blatant violation of these students’ constitutional right to equal protection under the law as specified in the 14th Amendment: “Nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws...” These are the words that were written into history in 1868 with that amendment’s passage, solidifying them as the supreme law of the land. In today’s climate, public officials have not only the authority, but the moral obligation to ensure that right is protected for all citizens.
But how can that be so when a group of citizens is not allowed to partake in an activity that other citizens are? Specifically, how do you justify barring transgender females from participating on women’s sports teams? Many cite biological differences as the reason for such a restriction, but I then ask: How many transgender women have claimed sports titles in this state? The truth is that the number is very low, or perhaps nonexistent.
Therefore, the notion that biological differences between males and females pose an unfair advantage for transgender women in female sports has not been proven, and those who use it as justification only seek to undermine the very notions of equality our founders sought for. Truly, they are more concerned about getting support than providing it to their constituents. Petty politics at its finest.