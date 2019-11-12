I have this dream about the “witch hunt” going on in Washington.
It ends sort of like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.,” The president is finally hit full in the face with the impeachment bucket of water, he melts away, sputtering about his beautiful wickedness being destroyed.
His Republican castle guards and flying monkeys, who’ve been aggressively defending and protecting him (for fear of his wrath) then enthusiastically declare, “Hail to Nancy/Adam/Chuck! The wicked guy is gone!”
Then the successful Democrats (and the Republicans with integrity who vote with them) ask if they can have his Twitter account (which he’s been flying like a broom). The guards reply, “Please, and take it with you!” Then we all return to some semblance of safety, predictability and security, to an America where “There’s no place like home.”