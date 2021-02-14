It’s all politics, this virus! Here in Iowa, there are two perfect examples that illustrate this belief:
1) Certain legislators at the State Capitol choose not to wear masks (while droplets from our noses and mouths are the primary source of transmission).
2) On the eve of yet another superspreader event (Super Bowl parties), our governor chose to lift the mask mandate and “open up” restaurants and bars, guaranteeing another surge in two weeks.
Sorry about the disproportionate number of minorities and those in the poverty line being essential workers in these places that opened with a much higher incidence of acquiring the deadly virus. And, shelter-in place, you elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions. In three or four months we might be out of the woods.
Above all, ignore the science:
1) Transmission of the virus is reduced to less than 5% if the “Big 4” are followed: masking, social distancing, hand washing and contact tracing.
2) Ignoring these Big 4 leads to a 40% risk of spreading the virus.
Thankfully, Dubuque’s city and county governments are adhering to the science and thanks to the TH for highlighting this abject failure of leadership at our state level.
It’s all politics! Or is it?