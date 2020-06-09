Every day in this nation, 300 of our family members and fellow American citizens are shot. Fifty of them are children and youth under the age of 18. Of the
300 Americans shot every day, 100 will die from their wounds. We need to stop this carnage.
One step forward is for gun owners to obtain a license proving that they are capable to use and store their guns safely.
States requiring a gun owner license enjoy significant reductions in both gun homicides and gun suicides. In Connecticut, the firearm homicide rate decreased by 40% and its firearm suicide rate decreased by 15%. Conversely, when Missouri repealed its licensing law, both statistics increased by similar amounts.
The gun lobby will tell you that licensing is a violation of our rights as citizens. But federal law has barred several narrow categories of people from having guns —prohibitions that the Supreme Court has explicitly allowed. (“Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. [It is] not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” — Justice Antonin Scalia, 2008)
You and I obtain a license to drive a car and don’t consider this as a burden or violation of our rights. If this is required to protect our safety, why don’t we license users of weapons?
I ask you to discuss this with family, friends and neighbors. This carnage has got to stop!