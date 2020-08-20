With regard to the Chamber of Commerce’s request to dismiss businesses from requiring a customer to wear face mask, for many years businesses have posted “No Shirt — No Shoes — No Service.” Have these businesses enforced that restriction? Does enforcement of it restrict any constitutional rights? If a business shows a lack of concern for other customers in limiting the spread of the virus, they will not get my business.
Letter: Businesses must honor mask ordinance
