Because I love Christmas so much, I wanted to celebrate the meaning of Christmas and the feelings of cherished memories of long ago.
I love the sight and sounds of Christmas, and the wondrous love and birth of Jesus. When I was a child, getting ready for Christmas seemed like an eternity. Coming down the stairs seeing all the lights and ornaments that filled the Christmas tree.
All the decorating and decorations throughout the house, it was like magic. Baking cookies, grandma wrapping beautiful gifts, going to the store talking to Santa — amazing.
Christmas carols filled the house day and night. On Christmas Eve, we would gather with family and friends, a time filled with love and joy.
My point is, we can keep Christmas alive in our hearts. We can maintain old traditions and create new ones. I hope that we can find ourselves filled with the spirit of the season.
I want to be kinder and more giving, and appreciative of family and friends! I want the earth dressed in Christmas white, and peace on earth, good will to men!
I am thankful for the gifts of loved ones and for the gift of remembering past Christmases. In this season rich with memories, let us remember all those who have been lights along our way, the loved ones that we hold forever, in our hearts. These will be moments of sadness but also moments of joy, and all the memories that make up who we are.
