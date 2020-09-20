In his book Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America, author David Horowitz details and documents strategies adopted, and actions taken, by atheists to discredit and destroy churches and faith-based groups in the United States and throughout the world. He gives numerous examples to illustrate how the Democrat Party has been taken over by anti-American radicals who want to obliterate traditional religion and religious expression, with particular hate for Christians and Jews. Among numerous issues, flip flops of prominent Democrats on the sacred cow of the Democrat Party (abortion) are pointed out.
In an interview published 2 months after the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson told Jet magazine “Abortion is genocide…anything growing is living.” A speech by Jackson inspired African American Doctor Dolores Grier to found the Association of Black Catholics Against Abortion. Dr. Grier was saddened when Jackson changed his position years later to gain support of the left wing of the Democrat Party for his presidential run.
In a 1989 speech to the American Life League Dr. Grier said “Abortion is racism. It is a way of pruning, if you will, the black population.” The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reported in 2013 that more African American babies were aborted (29,007) than were born (24,758) in the city. Abortion is the leading cause of death among African Americans, yet Democrats insist that abortion mills provide an essential service so they must remain open during this COVID pandemic.