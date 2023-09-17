A few months ago, I was given the privilege and platform to speak on Hispanic/Latinx inclusion here in Dubuque and I’m eager to touch on the topic again this month!

Hispanic Heritage Month officially kicked off on Sept. 15 (a few days ago) and will be celebrated through Oct. 15. The first federal celebration of Hispanic Heritage in the United States of America was held in 1968, when President Lyndon Johnson signed into law the National Hispanic Heritage Week bill. Eventually, President Ronald Reagan signed the bill (S.2200) that expanded Hispanic Heritage Week to a month. Since 1989, every U.S. president has given a proclamation celebrating the contributions of Hispanic and Latino individuals in the U.S.

Sergio Pérez (he/him/el) is a first-generation Mexican-American queer cisgender man born in Chicago. He was born into a family of first-generation immigrant parents from Coahuila, México. He holds a BA in political science and international studies from Loras College and M.S.Ed in student affairs administration and higher education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. While at Loras College, he was named a member of the BizTimes Rising Stars Class of 2019 in Dubuque. Under his leadership, the Loras College Center for Inclusion & Advocacy was awarded the 2019 NASPA Region IV Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and was awarded honorable mention for the 2020 NCAA Inclusion Award.

