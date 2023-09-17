A few months ago, I was given the privilege and platform to speak on Hispanic/Latinx inclusion here in Dubuque and I’m eager to touch on the topic again this month!
Hispanic Heritage Month officially kicked off on Sept. 15 (a few days ago) and will be celebrated through Oct. 15. The first federal celebration of Hispanic Heritage in the United States of America was held in 1968, when President Lyndon Johnson signed into law the National Hispanic Heritage Week bill. Eventually, President Ronald Reagan signed the bill (S.2200) that expanded Hispanic Heritage Week to a month. Since 1989, every U.S. president has given a proclamation celebrating the contributions of Hispanic and Latino individuals in the U.S.
Dubuque is the home of where one of the earliest recorded Latinos who settled in Iowa. The University of Iowa’s “Migration is Beautiful” project notes that Emmanuel and Happy Benitas were one of the first Mexican immigrants to settle in Dubuque back in 1870. It’s noted that Emmanuel was a laborer and Happy kept the house and raised their son. I’m inspired to know that Dubuque’s history with Latinos dates back that far and wish I knew more about them and hope they feel the pride I feel as I see the significant achievements of Latinos throughout Iowa.
I feel pride in knowing that Loras College LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens, the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights group in the United States) and Dubuque Unidos hosted Iowa LULAC’s state meeting this past August where Latinx leaders from throughout the state gathered here in Dubuque to talk about the issues important to our community.
Recommended for you
I hope they feel the pride I feel as I see the excitement leading up to the Dubuque Unido’s Latinx Fiesta that will be hosted on Sept. 30 at the Smokestack (thank you John Deere, Loras College, TH Media and all of our sponsors and volunteers). I hope they feel the pride I feel as we deliver the very best of our cultura, valores, y tradiciones (culture, values and traditions) to our neighbors.
Of course, while we celebrate, we also remind ourselves of the work that remains. DACA and undocumented immigrants need a pathway to citizenship that honors the innate dignity they have for being human. The young scholar immigrants that come to our community with F-1 student visas need opportunities to work just like the students who they share the classrooms with. We must work to protect non-citizens who have enlisted in the U.S. military service and were deported upon completion of their service. Bills such as the Veteran Deportation Prevention and Reform Act (H.R. 1182) is common sense legislation honoring the commitment immigrants make in fighting in our military by allowing them to stay in the country and have a clear pathway to naturalization.
Tenemos trabajo que hacer (we have work to do), and I invite you to not only join us in celebrating our cultura this month, but also share in the work in making our comunidad (community), una comunidad para ti, y para mi, vamos Dubuque!
Sergio Pérez (he/him/el) is a first-generation Mexican-American queer cisgender man born in Chicago. He was born into a family of first-generation immigrant parents from Coahuila, México. He holds a BA in political science and international studies from Loras College and M.S.Ed in student affairs administration and higher education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. While at Loras College, he was named a member of the BizTimes Rising Stars Class of 2019 in Dubuque. Under his leadership, the Loras College Center for Inclusion & Advocacy was awarded the 2019 NASPA Region IV Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and was awarded honorable mention for the 2020 NCAA Inclusion Award.