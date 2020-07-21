I already had a soft spot for the Class of 2020 for all they have missed out on and the way they are continually adapting to new norms. Last week, I found two more reasons to really appreciate this group of seniors.
They are Alejandro Rojas and Erin Bughman, and they are the winners of the 2020 Telegraph Herald Scholastic Journalist Award.
This award, now given for 28 years running, rewards the labors of the high school journalist. In addition to an array of articles they’ve written for school newspapers, students write a personal essay and must provide a letter of recommendation from the journalism adviser at their school. This year’s winners stood out as talented and dedicated journalists.
Erin has been involved in writing for The Equestrian at Hempstead High School since she was a sophomore, and rose to the role of editor in her senior year. As her adviser Sarah Blosch put it: “Editing a student publication comes with a dizzying array of jobs: content planning, deadline planning, story editing, ad sales, public relations and page layout. Erin has a hand in all aspects of our paper. She is mature in her realization that the paper needs to present itself as a serious journalistic effort while engaging teenage readers.”
For Erin’s part, she loves what she does. “Nothing in school brings me greater joy or makes me feel more accomplished than being able to see the latest issue of our newspaper in print,” she wrote.
Erin plans to attend the University of Iowa, where she’ll be in the honors program, and she hasn’t ruled out majoring in journalism, though she’s keeping her options open.
Alejandro also got involved in his school newspaper as a sophomore and served as an editor in his senior year at Wahlert Catholic High School. Additionally, Alejandro has explored other media, starting a podcast at the school that aired weekly during the first semester of his senior year.
Sandy Gaul, his journalism adviser, said Alejandro has found a comfortable niche on the newspaper staff. “He loves to write, to stay informed, to discuss heady ideas, to tease his co-editors and to try new things.”
Yep, sounds like the guy would fit right in at any newspaper.
Alejandro might see Erin around campus because he’s also going to Iowa, and he intends to pursue journalism. As he noted in his essay, “I’ve found my calling: to be a journalist.”
It does my heart good to hear these young people speak with such passion about this profession and about the importance of storytelling. Congratulations to Erin and Alejandro — I hope to see your bylines for many years to come.