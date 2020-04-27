As a downtown pastor in the midst of a pandemic, my thoughts and prayers naturally turn to parking. Parking? Yes, parking.
It’s never too early to start thinking about the future, and I’m praying for more than business as usual.
Parking downtown is an issue that vexed me before the coronavirus and it is an issue that could vex me after the coronavirus. But during this strange and sad time, preaching online and feeding the hungry with “to go”meals, I’m grateful for the tiny and temporary gift of not worrying about a parking ticket on my windshield.
Let’s keep it that way.
In normal times, as a downtown church with a heart for the city, every Thursday at First Congregational Church on 10th and Locust streets, we feed upwards of 150 folks a healthy home-cooked meal. Volunteers spend Wednesdays chopping, prepping and cooking. Civic leaders from the business community and organic growers bring donations all week long.
In cold winter months, our guests with cars come early for warmth and hot chocolate. What do they all have in common? Parking tickets.
When a loved one passes away, families meet with me in the pastor’s study. These are not short meetings. I want to hear all about the person’s life and the family’s grief. After a Friday funeral, back when we can gather again, mourners at a luncheon lovingly prepared will linger to share one last story and a piece of pie.
What do they all have in common? Parking tickets.
Our church neighborhood attracts art appreciators, book lovers, gourmet coffee cravers and doughnut addicts in search of delicious local cuisine. People from Epworth, Platteville and Galena drive in to enjoy these treats, because they believe in the city of Dubuque and appreciate our diverse offerings. The dish washers, retailers and librarians across the street from our church support other businesses in town.
What do they all have in common? Parking tickets.
Downtown Dubuque’s strict parking punishments hurt the city more than they help it. Before the coronavirus, I met with various leaders to make my case. I was given many explanations, from the complex bond funding of parking ramps already built, to the desire for people to walk rather than drive for their health, to the rationale that workers should not park too close to where they work so that paying customers can park there.
Don’t even get me started on all those empty spots in the overpriced parking ramps the parking tickets are supposed to pay for. While the many explanations are sincere, when you put them all together they simply do not make sense. Sometimes it takes a crisis to blow things up and let us imagine how we would arrange things if we could just start afresh.
Our church sustains folks who are barely making it, whether their struggle is in mind, body or spirit. Our church parking lot needs to be free for the people who need it, and if we are blessed to have more volunteers and guests who park on the street, why punish them?
Why punish anyone as we move through this crisis time? Why punish the reopening businesses, their workers and their customers?
As people of goodwill, let’s use this moment to tackle a concrete problem together. If Dubuque really cares about the revitalization of its downtown, it has to stop penalizing the people who love this city enough to spend time in it.
So many things are going to change after the coronavirus. Let this be one of them.