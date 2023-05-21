Is it still worthwhile to go to college? An article in Forbes (June 21, 2022) lists pros and cons of going to college. A Wall Street Journal editorial of Oct. 22, 2022, is titled “Is College Worth It? Not for Everyone.” According to an article in The Economist of April 3, 2023, 56% of Americans now believe that a degree is not worth the time and money spent on it.
College can be an expensive proposition. Students face the prospect of high student loan debt, as well as the lost earnings associated with deferring entry into the workforce. In addition, there is a perception that much of what is taught at colleges and universities is out of touch with reality and based on “woke” ideology.
Fortunately, there are more options for higher education today than ever before — and it can be amazingly affordable, in many cases even free. For example, the state of Iowa provides a Last Dollar Scholarship which pays the entire tuition for qualified students in many high-demand and high-wage programs, all of which can be completed in two years. Northeast Iowa Community College offers 39 programs that qualify.
Among the different types of higher education institutions, community colleges are distinguished by including in their mission “training” as well as “education.” We have always been focused on helping students make their dreams become a reality. As open admission institutions, we accept all students.
For many of our residents, the first contact they have with any college is when they (or their children) take college classes while still in high school through concurrent enrollment. This is another area where Iowa very generously pays the full tuition. Some high school students graduate with their associate of arts or associate of science degree from NICC at the same time they graduate from high school. Many more transfer credits to one of the fine colleges and universities in the state, thereby completing their four-year degree in only two or three years.
NICC is here to serve students of all kinds. This includes high-achieving students planning to enter a professional career. Over half of all teachers in the United States began their education at a community college. Our graduates go on to become doctors, dentists, veterinarians, lawyers, accountants, engineers, or members of any other profession. The difference is that they have vastly lower student debt and the experience of interacting with a cross section of our population coming from all walks of life, including nontraditional students who return to college after gaining some life experiences. As a parent, I was happy that my two sons spent two more years at home, while they attended the community college — because I knew that once they went away for college, our family would never again live together under one roof.
Every day we see lives transformed for the better through the work we do at NICC. We also play a crucial role in transforming our society. One of our most important partnerships is the Opportunity Dubuque program, funded by the Greater Dubuque Development Corp. Through dedicated college and career coaches, NICC reaches out to minority and low-income populations and helps individuals enroll in short-term career pathway certificates, less than six months in duration. They can immediately enter into many well-paying jobs and have the option to continue their education for further advancement.
If you or someone you know is considering going to college, please encourage them to look at all the options open to them. No one ever regrets advancing their education.
Northeast Iowa Community College welcomed its new President, Herbert H. J. Riedel, Ph.D., in July 2022. For more than 10 years, Riedel was president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Alabama. He has also served in leadership roles for technical and community colleges in Florida, South Carolina and Texas.
