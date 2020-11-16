Three-tenths of a second. The blink of an eye. That’s the time it takes to pull a wallet or a cellphone from concealment. Or a knife. Or a gun. It’s the time you have to observe, assess and react. Or you might be dead.
Unfortunately, threat perception and reaction time is somewhat longer. Seven-tenths to 1.5 seconds — in optimal daylight. At night or in low visibility? Much longer. And that’s if you’re prepared and trained. Are you?
Hopefully, most of us will never have to assess or react to the possibility of immediate physical threats to our lives and property. Why? Because someone else puts themselves between violent criminals and us. You know who. The police, sheriffs and their deputies and other law-enforcement personnel.
Media narratives before and since the death of George Floyd and the fact many so-called leaders failed not only to support their police but instead bowed down and appeased riotous and murderous criminal behavior have produced an untenable situation for law-
enforcement personnel and put them all — and all of us as well — at greater risk.
Those officials’ lack of political courage will be responsible for the coming deaths of many of our law-enforcement heroes.
Yes, heroes.
Today, in many places, it’s an act of courage just to put on a uniform. The environment created by these milquetoast “leaders” and irresponsible media have made police uniforms a target. Simply sitting in a patrol car makes officers a target.
Step into their shoes. Approach a person threatening you or others and behaving erratically. Instruct them to show their hands. They don’t comply and, possibly turning their back to you, reach into a vehicle. You even have a gun trained on them. Do you shoot or wait until you identify what appears in their hands? Remember, you have three-tenths of a second — the blink of your eye — after they show their hands to observe, assess and act. If you don’t shoot and they pull a gun? Sorry. You might be dead.
Some elected officials want to defund the police. Some want to send social workers into these situations, either with or without the police. That half of all deadly encounters involve people with mental illness or are under the influence of drugs doesn’t change, and actually increases, the risk to officer’s lives. How many unarmed social workers will die in the effort to “de-escalate” tense and unpredictable circumstances?
Yes. When a subject is clearly subdued and no longer a danger to the police or public, we should expect restraint regardless of what might have previously transpired. Yes. Citizen anger is understandable when it appears, as in the case of Mr. Floyd, that restraint isn’t shown. But we should be doubly angry when officers — virtually all having nothing to do with a particular incident — are ambushed and severely injured or murdered.
Armchair quarterbacks, in the comfort and safety of a living room, can observe body-camera footage and dissect, analyze and judge an officer’s every move. Isn’t it nice not having the tension involved in a daily game of Russian Roulette? We might ask how many people have been shot or injured while fully complying with law-enforcement instructions? A suggestion: Respect them and the job they do. Comply. Sort out disputes later.
Influenced by the current zeitgeist, it’s hard to imagine officers aren’t concerned about being second-guessed for their every action. They are being programmed to hesitate. That will cost some their lives.
These are men and women with friends, families, children and aspirations for their future. They, and their families, want them home alive. Veterans hear “thank you for your service.” It’s time the men and women in law enforcement hear it as well.