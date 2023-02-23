“The Red Balloon” is the title of a classic popular film from France that can serve as a metaphor for the alleged Chinese balloon menace. This whimsical fantasy of a boy and his balloon appeals to our need for companionship and our urge to escape routine existence, a desire hardly limited to children.

The film appeared in 1956, during constant government instability in France. The previous decade witnessed stunning military defeat by Nazi Germany, then four years of humiliating, brutal occupation. The appeal of escapist fantasy in those circumstances is fully understandable.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact acyr@carthage.edu

