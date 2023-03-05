In January, Lindsay Doan drove over a creek crossing, not realizing that heavy rain had caused the stream to become deeper and swifter than usual. After her vehicle was pushed up against a tree, rescuers were able to save her, but not her son. She watched in horror as 5-year-old Kyle slipped away. The torrential downpour that left the mother devastated was due, at least in part, to global warming.
At Christmastime, Stanisława Józwiak froze to death in her car after a “once-in-a-generation” snowstorm swamped Buffalo, N.Y. She called for help, but friends couldn’t get to her in time. Although some of Buffalo’s 39 deaths from the blizzard were blamed on inadequate preparation by city officials, the storm itself developed when unusually warm air from Lake Erie collided with cold air from the Arctic. Such collisions are becoming increasingly common with climate change.
In 2022 alone, each of 18 natural disasters caused more than a billion dollars’ worth of damage, including seven in the Midwest, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Ten of the hottest years on record occurred between 2013 and 2022, causing a growing number of deaths, illnesses, injuries, property losses and other damages, the NCEI reported.
For years, climate scientists have been warning us of the catastrophic consequences of greenhouse gas emissions, the primary cause of climate change. We have been seeing more frequent and intense heat waves, floods, droughts, tornadoes, derechos, hurricanes, wildfires, hail storms and snowstorms. The sea level continues to rise. The earth’s temperature has climbed by 1°C since the beginning of the Industrial Age and is rapidly increasing to 1.5°C, which is considered the tipping point for worse things to come.
But much of the nation has been treating these warnings as just so much yada-yada.
Granted, many people are trying to do their part to curb greenhouse gases by turning down their thermostats, installing solar panels, buying more fuel-efficient vehicles, driving and flying less, downsizing to smaller homes, consuming less meat and buying fewer petroleum-based products (plastics). Some companies and cities like Dubuque are working on the problem, too.
But we need changes in national policies to make significant progress. Congress needs to exercise the same kind of courage it did in 1977, when it banned chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), despite industry pushback. CFCs had created a hole in the ozone layer, which protects us from ultraviolet light. Thankfully, that hole is shrinking because of the ban.
Last summer, Congress, without a single vote from Republicans, made some progress when it passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides incentives for investing in clean energy. But we need more, and we need Republicans to get on board. An annual limit on the overall emission of greenhouse gases would help, along with putting a price on emissions whereby high carbon-emitting companies would need to “buy” emission allowances from low carbon-emitting companies. (This is called “cap and trade.”) Alternatively, the government could tax households and businesses based on the amount of carbon-based energy they use.
We also need to eliminate tax breaks for oil and gas companies; they encourage dirty-energy production.
Some politicians call actions like these “government interference,” which they say limits our freedom.
But how much freedom will we have when the next blizzard, derecho or other natural disaster comes our way, causing enormous property damage, injury or even the loss of life?
