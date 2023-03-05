In January, Lindsay Doan drove over a creek crossing, not realizing that heavy rain had caused the stream to become deeper and swifter than usual. After her vehicle was pushed up against a tree, rescuers were able to save her, but not her son. She watched in horror as 5-year-old Kyle slipped away. The torrential downpour that left the mother devastated was due, at least in part, to global warming.

At Christmastime, Stanisława Józwiak froze to death in her car after a “once-in-a-generation” snowstorm swamped Buffalo, N.Y. She called for help, but friends couldn’t get to her in time. Although some of Buffalo’s 39 deaths from the blizzard were blamed on inadequate preparation by city officials, the storm itself developed when unusually warm air from Lake Erie collided with cold air from the Arctic. Such collisions are becoming increasingly common with climate change.

Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. She can be contacted via email at bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.

