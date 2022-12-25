Since John F. Kennedy was president, Congress has annually passed a bipartisan defense bill — the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — outlining our national security priorities. During the past two years, President Joe Biden’s doctrine of appeasement has failed to meet growing threats around the globe, and the need for congressional oversight to ensure military strength has greatly increased.

As a combat veteran and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I worked hard to advance a bill that focused on standing with our foreign partners, ending energy dependence on our adversaries and providing for our men and women in uniform. I am pleased that this year’s NDAA includes several of my hard-fought efforts to protect our homeland and support our service members.

Ernst has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 2015. A Republican from Red Oak, Ernst served in the Iowa Senate from 2011 to 2014, and in the Iowa Army National Guard from 1993 to 2015, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.