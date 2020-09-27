The labored justifications for his change of position on Supreme Court nominations by Sen. Charles Ernest Grassley are only further evidence that he is a hypocrite. Had he honestly said “we intend to steal this nomination for our party” despite the clear expectations of the founders, I could have mustered some marginal sense of respect for him.
He is a political opportunist posing as a Constitutional conservative who failed to honor the founders’ collective intent from the plain meaning of the document. Conservatives are supposed to have values, honor tradition, and be consistent. Mr. Grassley is lacking.