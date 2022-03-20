President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to talk about where our country has been and where we’re going. Iowans might have wondered “What does this mean to me?” As USDA Rural Development state director for Iowa, I’d like to answer that.
In its first year, the Biden administration, through USDA Rural Development programs, invested $700 million in our hometowns. Through the American Rescue Plan, Monticello has help with stormwater improvements, broadband expanded in Stanton, Harpers Ferry is upgrading wastewater systems and Bernard got firefighting equipment.
In years ahead, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is expected to provide over $5 billion to Iowa. This federal investment will address failing highways, repair/replace bridges, improve water infrastructure and expand broadband. At USDA Rural Development, we will work to support local priorities.
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced up to $1 billion in loans, grants and loan guarantees to diversify meat and poultry processing. In Iowa, that has already translated into $3.6 million in grants to expand capacity at 18 local meat lockers, including Bordenaro’s in Carroll County.
As I travel Iowa, I’m reminded of how important these investments are when I talk with mayors, first responders and hospital CEOs. I encourage everyone to reach out and explore how USDA Rural Development can make a difference in your community.