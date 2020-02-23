The Animal Legal Defense Fund just released its animal protection rankings, and Iowa ranks 49th, only ahead of Mississippi.
This embarrassing ranking reflects the failure of our current law to properly define and punish animal cruelty. This is a gravely serious problem because it has been proven that unchecked violence towards animals leads to escalating violence against other people.
Fortunately there’s an easy solution: HF737, which passed out of the Iowa House last year, 96-0. Now the Senate needs to do its job, and pass HF737 without amendment.
Just how bad are Iowa’s animal welfare laws? Recent stories speak for themselves and they are happening across the state: Trap a dog in its crate, and toss it into a Dumpster to starve? Simple misdemeanor, five days in jail. Severely beat a dog and cut its throat? Aggravated misdemeanor, 10 days in jail. Hang the family dog to death in the garage for barking too much? Two years’ probation, no jail time.
How could the law let this happen? You’ll find the answer buried in the fine print. The legal definition of “abuse” requires that the victim animal belong to someone else. We call it the “owner exception” and it means, under Iowa law, an owner can’t technically “abuse” their own animal. Next, the definition of “torture” requires the prosecutor to prove that the defendant had a “depraved or sadistic intent.”
If you’re confused by that requirement, you’re not alone: Even the Iowa Court of Appeals couldn’t decide what it means, and reversed a torture conviction in eastern Iowa where the defendant had beaten a puppy to death with a baseball bat.
These defects in our cruelty laws force prosecutors to charge most cases as mere neglect, a misdemeanor offense. Even then, the definition of “neglect” is poor. The law does not require proper quality food or that the water be potable. Nor does the law require even basic veterinary care.
Even where prosecutors clear these hurdles and land a conviction, the punishment is typically a slap on the wrist. Consider one recent case: A man forced his child to record him torturing the family dog as a warning to the other children after the dog chewed his sunglasses. He received seven days in jail and a year of probation.
That case illustrates the grotesque and direct connection between violence against our companion animals and violence against other humans. The statistics are shocking. Animal abusers are five times more likely to cause harm to other humans.
Fortunately, there’s a solution ready to go: HF737, which would improve definitions, enhance penalties and require mental health evaluation and treatment in almost all cases to reduce the chance of future violence against humans.
This is not a radical change: Our neighbors in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin all have laws similar to HF737. This is not a partisan issue; last year this bill passed unanimously (96-0) out of the Iowa House. Despite all of this, the future of HF737 remains in doubt. Some Iowa Senators complain that this bill would harm the interests of livestock producers.
This is nonsense. HF737 makes zero changes to our livestock laws — this bill is for companion animals only.
If you care about protecting Iowa’s companion animals, preventing future violence against other people and feel embarrassed that our laws rank so poorly, join me in telling the Iowa Senate to pass HF737 without amendments at ARL-Iowa.org/HAN.