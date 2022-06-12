Did you know that U.S. school shootings have a history that goes back to the 1700s?
We are addicted to violence. It’s baked into our social, political, and economic system. We have allowed the slaughter of “others” for power and control, and we tolerate shooters committed to alleviating frustration related to their desire for power and control. Slavery, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement, the War on Crime — all periods where violent vigilante groups were permitted to carry out unchecked brutality in order to vent frustration and secure power.
Sen. Ted Cruz and others want to claim that mass shooters are mentally ill lone wolves but that’s not true. Mass shooters are not routinely mentally ill, the nation is.
The gun law situation in the United States is much like school integration. The Constitution can mandate that all Americans are created equal. The Supreme Court can hold in Brown v. Board that school must be integrated, but a change in the law did not result in integration. Martin Luther King and others made impassioned statements about fraternité but there was no school integration until Congress tied integration to federal funding and more people decided that integration was acceptable. We still don’t have everyone, and the country remains largely segregated.
The United States is unwilling to crack down on gun violence. Our political and social structure thrive on being “hard on crime,” but only certain crimes, committed by certain people, against certain victims. Our legal structure supports gun sales, gun violence, police brutality, vigilante justice, and insurrection. A large number of elected officials get funding from the gun lobby — which holds more sway in government than the parents, families, and community members speaking out about how the multiple shootings we experienced last month devastated their lives.
Our legal system reflects our insanity. It does little to prevent gun violence, little to enforce existing law and nothing to limit the power of the gun lobby.
Today, the ATF is underfunded, understaffed and limited in its ability to use modern technology, it lacks the capacity to regulate gun sales. The ATF head is routinely someone approved by the gun lobby.
The Assault Weapons Ban that President Joe Biden claims “brought gun deaths down” expired in 2004.
In 2005, Congress passed the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. It provides immunity from civil liability to gun manufacturers for lawsuits that result from the dangers of their products. This year, the Sandy Hook plaintiffs got some relief because of the way Remington advertised its guns, but nothing for the deaths of their children because the advertisements worked.
In 2008, the Supreme Court liberalized its interpretation of the Second Amendment. In the Heller and McDonald lawsuits, the court approved the individual right to bear arms, a controversial interpretation of an amendment whose plain language provides a right to arms for a “well-regulated militia.”
We don’t have a gun trafficking law.
We will not stop mass shootings. We are as a nation in a mania about racial, political and economic resentments based on old ideas about race, class and power, ideas that have long made us crazy, gun toting and dangerous. Gun sales have doubled since the start of the pandemic and there has been a commensurate rise in active shooter situations and childhood deaths by gun.
According to the CDC, “more Americans died of gun violence than any other year on record.”
We can cry and complain after mass and regular shootings. We can pass new laws. But gun control, like integration, isn’t coming until we make a shift to sanity where everyone actively rejects mass shooting and gun violence. Until that happens, we will remain first internationally in gun deaths.
