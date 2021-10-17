For the first time in 16 years, Dubuque residents on Nov. 2 will cast votes in a mayoral race without Roy D. Buol’s name on the ballot. Whatever happens on Election Day, the city will be served by someone who brings experience gleaned serving on the City Council and who cares deeply about the community.
Whether a voter supports Brad Cavanagh or David Resnick to ascend to the mayor’s seat depends greatly on that voter’s vision for Dubuque in the next few years. In the estimation of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board, Cavanagh edges Resnick as the one who would best serve the city.
Though he only has had two years on the City Council to Resnick’s 14 years and counting, Cavanagh brings an energy, vision and positivity to his bid for mayor that engenders inspiration beyond the solid leadership that Resnick likely would provide.
Years of teaching and working in the field of social work have given Cavanagh perspective on seeing and serving populations in need in our community.
As a council member and in his campaign for mayor, Cavanagh has sought a connection with citizens in all strata of the community. He has cast a wide net in an attempt to hear and include the voices of diverse populations. He speaks passionately and eloquently about instituting the city’s Equitable Poverty Prevention & Reduction Plan, which council members agreed to make a top priority in the coming years.
Though his council tenure largely has been during the pandemic, he has managed to get involved in the National League of Cities and met with Iowa’s representatives in Washington to advocate for an infrastructure measure to help Dubuque. Likewise, he used his early days in the seat to get a good grounding in city issues — including the workplace culture issues in and around City Hall.
Resnick earned the TH Editorial Board’s endorsement for his second-, third- and fourth-term runs for City Council. A veteran music educator who is now a veteran on the council, Resnick has proven to be an independent thinker.
Over his 14 years in office, Resnick has demonstrated time and again that he is willing to swim against the council current when he believes it is necessary. For several years running, until Resnick was satisfied that concerns about spending and debt were adequately addressed, he was the lone “no” vote on the motion to adopt the city budget. He’s been on the short end of plenty other 6-1 and 5-2 decisions — but he doesn’t particularly mind.
All that makes him an excellent member of the City Council team and will undoubtedly appeal to some voters in choosing the city’s next mayor. While his focus on the bottom line is a positive, it’s harder to feel inspired by Resnick’s vision for the future. More likely, Dubuque would not feel much different under his leadership than it has in recent years.
Further, his vocal concerns about city spending might extend to the point of missed opportunity when investment is called for.
Both Cavanagh and Resnick have proven a willingness to do the homework, ask researched and intelligent questions respectfully, and vote for what they think is best for our community. It’s a positive that Dubuque will retain both voices at the City Council table, regardless of who wins the race.
But only one can be mayor. A gifted communicator, Cavanagh’s passion for engaging citizens to get involved in their community feels like an inspiration that could really make Dubuque better.
If Dubuque is to continue to grow and evolve, welcome newcomers and build alliances, Cavanagh feels like the right leader for this time.