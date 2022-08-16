RURAL AMERICA — Birds on a wire. Hundreds of them, scattering as I drive beneath them on the gravel road that leads to my house. Every day for weeks they have been lined up, side by side on power lines, like it was some sort of congress, a gathering to make decisions about the future. I consulted my “Birds of Iowa Field Guide” and I’m pretty sure the birds are eastern kingbirds or, as those who know Latin would call them, tyrannus, tyrannus.

I endured two years of Latin in middle school, with a bully of a teacher who only cared for the bright students, and I was not one of their number. Years of therapy won’t help me, but watching birds helps. Many of you will know whereof I speak. Veni, vidi, vici indeed.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

