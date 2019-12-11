This time last year, there was much complaining about the problems with lame duck sessions in state legislatures. The November election brought about some significant changes in the makeup of some state governing bodies, and policymakers were taking advantage of the strange gray area a lame duck session provides.
While elected officials normally are bound by obligation to their constituency, once a politician loses an election, his or her sense of public accountability sometimes wanes.
That’s exactly what happened in Wisconsin after Gov. Scott Walker lost his re-election bid.
Republicans took advantage of the lame duck period to pass legislation limiting early voting, confirmed 82 new appointees made by Walker to various positions and voted in sweeping changes to restrict the powers of the new governor.
Democrats have done the same thing in other states.
That’s reason enough to re-
examine the logic behind lame duck sessions at any level of government.
One might argue that there needs to be a transitional period as newly elected state lawmakers need to make living arrangements at the state capital — and that makes some sense.
But why would it be necessary to allow a lame duck period at the city government level? There’s no moving involved, and the transition isn’t as significant.
This November’s election in the city of Dubuque supplies ample reason a change should be considered.
Ward 4 City Council Member Jake Rios opted not to run for re-election. And he hasn’t been to a meeting since Election Day. While his successor Brad Cavanagh waits to fill the seat, the chair has gone empty for weeks. Why not allow the guy whom voters selected to jump in immediately?
That’s what happens on the Dubuque Community School Board. This week, Kate Parks took her seat at the table, replacing Tom Barton who opted not to run again. No lame ducks here.
It’s concerning that Rios has effectively elected to abandon his role as a council member before his term is complete. But maybe that’s an indication that council seats should, like school board seats, change hands right after an election.
There were four council seats on the ballot in Dubuque last month — a majority of the council. Had all four changed hands, and had the four unseated been so inclined, the two-plus lame duck months could have brought about radical change with little accountability.
The way to prevent those predicaments and bring about better governance is to eliminate lame duck sessions beginning with the City Council.