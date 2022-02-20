The Dubuque City Council’s discussion Wednesday evening before approving a maximum property tax rate for the coming fiscal year left something out of the conversation — the impact inflation is having on the city’s taxpayers.
Council members ultimately agreed on a 5-1 vote to set the city’s maximum total levy amount for the fiscal year 2023 budget at $26,447,160, which equates to a maximum property tax rate of $9.81 per $1,000 of assessed value when the city’s debt service levy is included. The current rate is $9.89 per $1,000.
While a decrease in the tax rate sounds good, we also know that property assessments have climbed about 9%, so in reality, the city would receive more total property tax money, even though the rate is lower.
That also means the average residential property owner will pay more in city taxes, despite the lower rate. If $9.81 ends up being the final rate — and now that it’s approved, the city’s maximum total levy amount cannot be increased — the average homeowner would see an increase of $30.35 on the city portion of that person’s property taxes. And, of course, the more expensive the property, the bigger the increase.
This maximum levy amount and corresponding tax rate is higher than the city staff’s recommendation. City Manager Mike Van Milligen proposed a maximum rate of $9.71 per $1,000, which would have generated the same amount of property tax dollars as the current fiscal year. That proposal would have resulted in a $22.74 city property tax increase for the average Dubuque homeowner.
Council members — except for David Resnick, who voted against setting the max higher than city staff’s recommendation — decided they wanted to build in some cushion. With many projects on the to-do list, and inflation being what it is, council members wanted to be sure there was enough money to cover everything.
That approach feels a little free with the public’s money, particularly with annual inflation at 7.5%. The consumer price index for all items rose 0.6% in January, the biggest increase in 40 years.
Now, it should be noted that even at the max rate proposed by the council, Dubuque would have the lowest property tax rate of the 11 largest cities in the state.
Still, citizens are paying more for groceries, gasoline, cleaning and paper products. Meanwhile, the city received $27 million in federal relief aid last year and expects to see an uptick of $3.5 million this year in increased casino profits. So tacking on an increase in city property taxes feels unnecessarily burdensome for residents.
The added-cushion approach just isn’t how citizens get to live. If you’re planning a home remodeling project, and you have a budget for that project, and then the price of materials jumps 15%, you don’t necessarily shake the money tree to increase the budget.
You look for ways to cut corners or do without. You size down the project as needed. Council members just don’t seem to look at city projects that way.
As the City Council reviews department budgets and department heads’ plans and priorities, council members should pay close attention to the needs versus the wants.
With millions in federal stimulus money flowing into various city projects, council members should make an effort to limit the tax impact on citizens already burdened by inflation.